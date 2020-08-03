Punjab Hooch Tragedy: 270 FIRs And 301 Arrests Over Illicit Liquor Since May In Ludhiana

Over the course of 2 months and 12 days, over 270 FIRs were registered and 301 liquor smugglers have been arrested in the raids conducted by the Ludhiana Police. 1,612 litres of illicit liquor and 4,606 litres IMFL liquor was seized. All of this happened between May 18 and August 1. Ludhiana Police said that most of the known liquor smugglers have either been caught or have shifted from Ludhiana to other districts temporarily. The Police action began just days after the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh instructed the Punjab Police to track down all the liquor smuggling, bootlegging and illicit distillation of liquor in the state, in light of the Punjab Hooch tragedy.

Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh directs Police department to crack down on all kinds of liquor smuggling, bootlegging and illicit distillation of liquor to protect the cash-strapped state from incurring any revenue losses due to such activities. — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) May 16, 2020

Read: Death Toll In Punjab Spurious Liquor Tragedy Rises To 98

Hooch Tragedy in Punjab

Since the coronavirus lockdown, Punjab has seen a dramatic rise in the number of illicit liquor deaths. The recent case that came to light was the Punjab hooch tragedy which has claimed the lives of 98 people after the consumption of illicit liquor. A Rs 2 lakh compensation was announced by the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to each to the families of the deceased in the hooch tragedy. In the last few days 75 people from Tarn Taran, 12 from Amristar and 11 from Batala have lost their lives due to fake liquor. Officials also believe that many people are not coming forward to report the death of their loved ones. It is also being reported that a few of the survivors of the Punjab hooch tragedy have lost their vision and have started feely uneasy, giddy and tired, as is the case with methanol poisoning.

After the Punjab Hooch tragedy, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded a CBI probe but this wasn't taken well by the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh who ordered a magisterial inquiry by the Divisional Commissioner, Jalandhar, into the deaths of people allegedly due to the consumption of illicit liquor. In a massive crackdown which included over 100 raids, Punjab Police has arrested 25 people in the case. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh also said that he has given the police the power and freedom to take strict action and not spare anyone involved. He has also instructed the Punjab Police to investigate public servants or any senior officers might be misusing their power and position to aid the criminals in any manner.

(Photo Credits: PTI)

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)

Read: Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Kejriwal Demands CBI Probe In Sale Of Illicit Liquor That Killed 86