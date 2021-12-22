3 held for bribery in Maha

Palghar, Dec 22 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested two revenue officials and another person in a case of bribery here in Maharashtra, the ACB said on Wednesday.

A man had submitted an application at a revenue office at Vasai in Palghar for a correction in his land records. However, a person allegedly demanded Rs 1.20 lakh from him to pay the money to some revenue officials for the work, the ACB said in a release.

After negotiations, one of the revenue officials agreed to an amount of Rs 70,000.

The land owner lodged a complaint with the ACB's Palghar unit which on Tuesday caught one of the revenue officials taking Rs 25,000 and another official accepting Rs 20,000 from the complainant, the ACB said.

The ACB arrested the three accused and lodged a case against them under relevant provisions, it said. PTI COR GK GK

