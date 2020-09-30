63.5% Increase In Cybercrime Cases In India In 2019; Most Cases In Karnataka: NCRB

According to the latest government data, India has recorded a massive increase of 63.5% in cybercrime cases in the year 2019. The National Crime Record Bureau's (NCRB) data stated that 44,546 cases of cyber crimes were registered in 2019 as compared to 28,248 in 2018.

Increase of cybercrime in metropolitan cities

The highest number of cybercrime cases were registered in Karnataka (12,020) closely followed by Uttar Pradesh (11,416), Maharashtra (4,967), Telangana (2,691) and Assam (2,231). Among the Union Territories, Delhi accounted for 78% of cybercrime.

According to the data, in 60.4% of cases, registered fraud was the motive followed by sexual exploitation (5.1%) and causing disrepute (4.2%). As per the data, in metropolitan cities, a total of 18,372 cases were registered, showing an increase of 81.9%.

The NCRB, which functions under the Union Home Ministry, is tasked with collecting and analysing crime data as defined by the Indian Penal Code and special and local laws in the country.

Average 79 murder cases in India daily in 2019

Meanwhile, India recorded an average of 79 murder cases daily in 2019, according to the NCRB data. A total of 28,918 cases of murder were registered in 2019, showing a marginal decline of 0.3% over 2018 (29,017 cases), the data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed.

'Dispute' (9,516 cases) was the motive in the highest number of murder cases followed by 'personal vendetta or enmity' (3,833 cases) and 'gain (2,573 cases), it showed. India also recorded a decline of 0.7% in cases of kidnapping and abduction in 2019. A total of 1,05,037 such cases with 1,08,025 victims were registered in 2019, down from 1,05,734 cases in 2018, the data showed.

In 2019, 2,260 cases of human trafficking were also registered as compared to 2,278 cases in 2018, showing a decrease of 0.8%. A total of 6,616 victims were reported to be trafficked including 2,914 children and 3,702 adults, the data showed. Apart from this, 6,571 victims were rescued from clutches of traffickers. A total of 5,128 persons were arrested in 2,260 cases of trafficking, the NCRB said.

