ACP Aishwarya Dongre, IPS: The Mumbaikar Who Took Kerala By Storm

“Do not label me as a ‘woman’ officer please,” says Aishwarya Dongre IPS, in her conversation with Republic Tv. This Mumbaikar, who took charge as Assistant Commissioner of Police in Shangumugham in Kerala last September was the commanding officer for this year's Independence Day parade held in the capital.



Citing the importance of breaking these under-current gender stereotypes that exist in the society towards women in uniform, she says, “The moment you brand someone as 'woman' IPS officer or a 'woman' fighter pilot, you are reducing the weightage of being a police officer.”

“Once I wear my uniform, I work as hard as my male counterpart and I can work as well as them too," she added while stating it is certainly not about men vs woman and IPS training is gender-neutral.

The Independence Day Parade held at Central Stadium included the Kerala Armed Police V battalion, BSF, Special Armed Police and Kerala Armed Women Police as well as the NSS.

KERALA EXPERIENCE

From handling the COVID crisis in the capital to successful endeavour to transport a human heart for transplant 200 kilometres away in 30 minutes, her work has garnered respect from all quarters. For many youths in Kerala, she is an icon of hard work and integrity.

When she joined, her biggest challenge was the language. “For Public service, language is crucial to understand,” says the officer who cleared the civil service exam in her first attempt in 2017.



However, Aishwarya believes it is more important to create a good perception in the community where you work for. “The image the locals have of a public servant helps more in implementing duty smoothly,” says the officer who speaks Malayalam with ease.

CHALLENGES

While complementing Keralites as those who are aware of their rights, she says she has had her share of challenges too.

In July, When Poonthura, a coastal fishing village became a Covid-19 hotspot, implementing law and order became tough and Aishwarya was assigned to lead the Kerala Police operations.

The administration had to deploy commandos to implement triple lockdown and eventually lead to emotional upheaval in the village.

“Coastal community in Kerala is quite sensitive. We had to be strict and at the same time doesn’t give them a perception of police high handedness,” she says while recollecting the tough negotiations her team did to resolve the distrust.

“The sympathy and empathy is a big factor to address sensitive community. We involved church authorities and local leaders to sensitise about extreme measures of lockdown,” she says, adding that commitment of lots of officers in her team helped in resolving the crisis.

COMMANDING THE PARADE

“Commanding the parade is an inexpressible feeling. When I saluted the National flag everything around me shuts,” she says, adding how leading a large contingent of men and women gave her goosebumps.

VISION

As a person, she wishes to be as someone approachable, respected for her work. “I would like to see myself as someone who symbolises truth and integrity.” She says. When asked where she gets her energy from, she explained how she challenges naysayers around her. “Many told me I won’t be able to crack the civil service at the age of 22 in the first attempt. That challenged me to give my best," she says and advised youngsters to break these blockades set by society."

She does miss the street food of Maharashtra but has also found the resonance with Kerala cuisine. “I enjoy the 'neyyappams' and 'idiyappams'. Believe it or not, I do not mind the coconut oil too,” she says with a bright smile.