Agencies Probing Possible Link Of Alleged Chinese Spy Charlie Peng With Anti-CAA Protests?

Indian agencies - Enforcement Directorate and others - are probing the possible links of alleged Chinese spy Charlie Peng in the anti-CAA protest and in anti-social activities across the country, sources have said.

The security agencies have got vital inputs that Hawala money collected by Charlie may have been used to fuel nation-wide protests, and also that he met people and allegedly provoked them to stage nation-wide protests against the Indian government.

"This input is very vital. We are also working on the possible use of Hawala money in Delhi riots. We are trying hard on this. As of now we have information that he met people who were sitting at the anti-CAA protest. His possible role in the Delhi riot will also be explored if we get any link," said an official on the condition of anonymity.

READ | TMC misleading Muslims on CAA to serve vested interest: BJP minority cell national chief

READ | ED set to intensify anti-CAA protests probe; says investigating PFI-Bhim Army links

Sources in the ED said that a PMLA case was already lodged by them against Charlie, and investigations have revealed that he may have been using this money against the country.

The source said that IB specially informed agencies about the involvement of Charlie Peng in anti-social activities. Since Delhi riots also took place when he was active, his role has been asked to be looked into.

"His possible link of helping anti-CAA protest through his aide is being looked into. IB also got this tip-off and shared with agencies and state law and order agencies," the source said. If his role is found in the Delhi riots, the Delhi Police may file an FIR against him.

Police of different states have been shared this information to explore more about Charlie as he was allegedly hatching anti-India conspiracies for a long time.

"This is very serious. He was in India for a long time and was spreading his roots. He met people and provoked them against the country, most likely to stage protest, to defame the government and the country. And he provided money for this," another source claimed.

When asked how to supported anti-CAA protests, the official said Charlie had an agenda to support anti-national activities, be it a small gathering or nation-wide protests. Charlie Peng is currently in judicial custody.

(PTI image)

READ | Yogi govt puts up 'name-shame posters' of anti-CAA agitators again; cash reward on arrest

READ | Mamata should come out with white paper on killings, CAA will be implemented: Amit Shah