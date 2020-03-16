Ahead Of SC Hearing, Nirbhaya's Parents Slam Mukesh's Lawyer For Wasting Court's Time

Ahead of Nirbhaya rape and murder case convict Mukesh's petition hearing in the Supreme Court, Nirbhaya's parents expressed full confidence in the justice system of the country. Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi also slammed the convict's lawyer for using delay tactics and wasting the court's time.

While interacting with a news agency, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said, "We have been fighting this battle 7 years now. I still have faith in the law and order system of our country. The Supreme Court has reviewed Nirbhaya's case on multiple occasions. The petition by Mukesh's lawyers is just a new delay tactic and they are wasting the court's time. Mukesh had only decided to appoint Vrinda. They have challenged the whole system. I have faith that the Supreme Court will vote in our favour. They (the convicts) are misusing the law to delay the hanging. I would like to assure everyone that no remedy can postpone the March 20 hanging. I have been struggling for 7 years. We are not scared, because all the courts know that the convicts and their lawyers are trying to postpone the hanging. This is a final death warrant because no legal remedy or mercy is remaining."

Nirbhaya's father also called out Mukesh's lawyer for lying to the court," These people are just lying and trying to delay the hanging once again. The petition filed is not legal. We have no more doubts, the hanging will surely happen. They are just trying to waste the court's time," Badrinath said.

Nirbhaya convict's lawyer moves SC against ex-lawyer Grover

Earlier on March 6, the present lawyer of Mukesh Singh (one of the four death row convicts in the case) had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the convict's former lawyer Vrinda Grover

The petition filed by ML Sharma has alleged that convict Mukesh Singh's former lawyer Vrinda Grover for allegedly plotting a criminal conspiracy against culprit Mukesh with Delhi Police. According to the petition, Vrinda could have waited to file a curative petition for three years but purposely filed the curative petition early, so that it gets dismissed and Mukesh is hanged.

Nirbhaya rape and murder case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015.

The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

