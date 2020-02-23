Internet Services Suspended In Aligarh Amid Clashes Between Anti-CAA Protesters & Police

Amid the violent anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Sunday, internet sevices has been suspended till midnight in the area, police said. Clashes broke out between anti-CAA protesters and the police in the old city area following incidents of arson and stone-pelting on late Sunday afternoon.

Aligarh District Magistrate (DM): Internet services suspended in the city area of Aligarh district.

The police had fired teargas shells to disperse the mob indulging in the vandalisation of property and throwing stones at security personnel in the upper Kot area of the Kotwali police station, said police sources. There were reports of injuries to some people but the exact number of those injured in clashes is yet to ascertained, they said.

Aligarh: People protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act pelted stones at Police vehicles&tried set a transformer ablaze near Jama Masjid. Chandrabhushan Singh, Aligarh DM says,"Protestors pelted stones at Police vehicles so Police had to resort to teargas to disperse them."

Anti-CAA protest

Reports of brick-batting, arson were still coming in from a spot where some women protestors were holding a dharna since Saturday on the Mohamed Ali Road leading to the Kotwali police station with police trying to evict the protesters from there, police said.

The clashes broke out shortly after a Bhim Army-led march by hundreds of anti-CAA protesters heading to the district collectorate earlier were stopped midway by police and Rapid Action Force jawans. Stopped by police, the protesters, however, had headed towards the Eidgah area in the city where another group of anti-CAA women protestors had been holding an indefinite dharna for the past three weeks.

As the Bhim Army-led protestors, including women, were stopped by police from moving ahead after they crossed over the Katpula Bridge from the old city, they decided to join the women protesters sitting in Eidgah area. The protesters had taken out the march on a call by Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar. Shops in some areas near Kotwali had downed their shutters.

