Allahabad HC Asks UP Govt To Submit 'Foolproof Plan' To Check Covid-19 Spread In Magh Mela

The Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a 'foolproof plan' by which it intends to check the Coronavirus spread during 'Magh Mela'. The Allahabad HC's order came after the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary on Thursday informed the court that people will be allowed to enter the defined 'Magh Mela' area after they produce a negative COVID-19 report.

READ | Allahabad HC To Hear Pleas Against Love Jihad Ordinance On Jan 15 Amid UP Govt's Defence

Allahabad HC demands 'foolproof plan' from UP Govt

Upon reviewing the instructions submitted by the Uttar Pradesh government, a Division Bench comprising Justices Siddharta Varma and Ajit Kumar said they are not convinced that the steps taken by the state will be sufficient to curb the spread of Coronavirus. Fixing January 12 as the next date for hearing into the PIL, the High Court directed the state government to come up with a 'foolproof plan' by which it intends to control the spread of the infection.

READ | Allahabad HC Quashes FIR Filed Against Person For Criticising Law & Order Situation In UP

Allahabad HC said, "They may keep in mind that such congregations during month of Magh are very large in number and if even one infected person sneaks inside the city, he can create havoc."

READ | Allahabad HC Refuses Interim Stay On Anti-Love Jihad Ordinance; Matter Adjourned To Jan 7

Magh Mela

Magh Mela is an annual festival with fairs held in a month of Magha (January/ February) near rover banks and sacred ranks near Hindu temples. Astrology says that in about every 12 years, Magh Mela coincide with the auspicious position of Jupiter, Sun and the Moon, and these are called the Kumbh Mela such as one at Allahabad (officially, Prayagraj). This Mela attracts a large number of tourists and pilgrims every year, looking forward to washing their sins off in the holy river at the time of the Mela, which is spread over a period of 45 days. Numerous arrangements are made all over to accommodate the massive crowd the Mela observes, thus making it one of the must-visit the religious festival in the country.

READ | Allahabad HC Rejects Bail Plea Of UPSIDC Chief Engineer

(With PTI inputs)