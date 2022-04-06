Amid Targeted Killings In Jammu & Kashmir, Govt Orders CCTV Camera Installation In Markets

Amid back to back attacks and targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, the Government has ordered the installation of CCTV cameras in markets. The order has been issued by Deputy Commissioner Doda under Section 144 of CrPC. As per the planning, CCTVs to be installed within 14 days. Moreover, other districts will also issue orders soon.

J&K Govt orders installation of CCTV cameras in markets:

#BREAKING | After back-to-back targeted attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Govt orders installation of CCTV cameras in markets



Tune in here for details - https://t.co/52Yw7jIo0Q pic.twitter.com/Cg6Gai4M3J — Republic (@republic) April 6, 2022

Terrorist attacks in J&K

In the latest, a terrorist attack was carried out by the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in Shopian district and in Srinagar, as per the security forces while another attack was carried out in Pulwama by Al-Badr, informed sources. Another attack on migrant labourers in South Kashmir's Pulwama was the second in two days and the fourth in a fortnight. On the Monday attack in Lajoora village, those targeted were identified as Patlashwar Kumar and Jakku Choudhary, both residents of Bihar. The two are hospitalised and in stable condition.

On the same day, according to officials, terrorists had fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper and wounded him in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. After receiving immediate medical assistance, the person was referred to Srinagar for advanced treatment. The victim, identified as Sonu Kumar Balijee of Chotigam village in Shopian, suffered injuries in his hand and leg. He was taken to an Army hospital in Srinagar, where doctors stated his condition to be stable.

On the other hand, two terrorists have been gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the Tral area of Awantipora in the valley region on Wednesday. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, both the terrorists were involved in several terror crimes in Srinagar city including the recent killing of Sarpanch (Sameer Ahmad) in Khanmoh, Srinagar, said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested by security forces in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Identified as Mohammad Iqbal, of Beerwah Budgam, the terrorist was carrying arms and ammunition at the time of arrest, as revealed by the security forces. Among the arms and ammunition recovered from the arrested terrorist are one Chinese pistol, and five 9mm rounds. Also, a magazine has been recovered.