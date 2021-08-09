Anantnag: BJP Sarpanch & Wife Killed In Terror Attack; L-G Calls It 'an Act Of Cowardice'

In a shocking incident, BJP Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife Jawhara Banoo were brutally killed by the terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday. As per reports, terrorists had fired on Dar, who is the Kulgam district president of the BJP's Kisan Morcha and his wife. Following the incident, the couple was shifted to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to the injuries.

#UPDATE | Gulam Rasool Dar, Kulgam BJP Kisan Morcha president, and his wife died in an attack by terrorists in Anantnag: Jammu & Kashmir BJP leader Altaf Thakur



J&K L-G Manoj Sinha: 'I strongly condemn brutal terrorist attack'

Responding to the shocking killing of GH Rasool Dar and his wife, J&K Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Monday said that he strongly condemned this brutal terrorist attack. Remarking that this is an 'act of cowardice", Manoj Sinha said that the perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon. "My deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this time of grief," he added.

Ghulam Rassol Dar was a resident of Khulgam's Redwani. He was a sarpanch affiliated with the BJP. Dar had unsuccessfully contested the latest year's District Development Council elections and he was living in rented accommodation with his wife in Anantnag.

Terror attack on J&K Police

Earlier on August 3, Tuesday, terrorists had attacked Jammu and Kashmir Police party in Khanyar at the Shiraaz Chowk area. According to the J&K Police, one police personnel and a civilian has been injured in the terror attack. According to reports, the injured were admitted to a nearby. Following this terror attack, the J&K police had cordoned off the areas

