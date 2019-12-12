Andhra Cabinet Approves Disha Act; Guarantees Harsher Punishments For Crime Against Women

The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh cabinet has approved the enactment of the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) Act also known as the Disha Act that provides for harsher punishments, including the death sentence, to those guilty of heinous crimes against women. The rape and murder of the 26-year-old veterinary doctor Disha in Hyderabad has had a cascading effect across the country. Moved by the brutality of the case, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had proposed a law, which promises to punish rapists with 21 days.

The cabinet also approved the Andhra Pradesh Special Court for Specified Offences against Women and Children Act 2019, which allows the establishment of special courts in each district to address crimes against women and children. The bill allows taking actions under Indian Penal Code section 354 (E) against those who upload posts to social media that degrades a woman's reputation.

Extension of imprisonment

The cabinet also approved to extend the imprisonment for such crimes under POCSO Act. Furthermore, to strengthen the secretariat system the cabinet decided to set up a new department to bring village and ward volunteers, secretariats under this department. The state cabinet has also approved for the setting up of a Public Transport Department for merging APSRTC in the government and the department will be included under Transportation, Roads and Buildings, National Highways Department. For the 51,488 employees in APSRTC, the cabinet has decided to recruit those employees in the Public Transport Department. The Cabinet also approved for the continuation of existing outsourcing employee services in RTC. It has further decided to withdraw cases registered in Thuni incident, Kapu protest, and Bhogapuram land collection. The cabinet approved the YSR Pension guidelines. The government has revised the existing guidelines YSR Pension.

