Andhra Pradesh Govt Sets Free 53 Life-convicted Women Prisoners To Lead Respectable Lives

In a first, the Andhra Pradesh Government has announced to grant special remission of sentence to 53 women prisoners who were sentenced for life imprisonment. 19 of the 53 women are serving sentence in the Special Prison for Women in Rajamahendravaram, while 27 in the Special Prison for Women in Kadapa, 2 in Visakhapatnam central prison and 5 in Nellore central prison.

The women who were set free had become eligible for the remission due to their good conduct while serving the imprisonment. The state government is also said to extend help to these women to lead respectable lives after coming out of jails. Some of these women are said to have completed educational degrees during imprisonment while others learnt tailoring, embroidery, baking and other skills.

Terms and Conditions of freedom

However, the remission of jail term comes with certain terms and conditions. The premature release is subject to execution of a personal bond of Rs 50000. Moreover, the women will have to appear before the probation officer and police station concerned once in 3 months till the completion of the unexpired portion of their jail term. These women who are being set free to lead a normal life will have to face arrest if found committing any criminal offence.

The State Cabinet on Thursday approved the release of women prisoners based on the recommendations of a high-level committee headed by the Home Secretary. Earlier, a panel headed by state home secretary Kumar Viswajeet had recommended the state Cabinet to approve the release of the women prisoners based on their conduct in the prison, based on which the decision has been taken to release them.

(Representative image from PTI)

