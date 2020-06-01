Aspiring Journalist Allegedly Harassed By Delhi Cop Over Tweets, Writes To NCW

A young girl who is doing a course of mass communication was allegedly harassed by a Sub Inspector of the Delhi Police posted with the Crime Branch. According to the victim, she had tweeted a few things on nationalism which allegedly irked the SI and he harassed her.

The victim who lives in West Delhi has lodged a complaint in this respect with the Delhi Police. She also complained to the National Commission for Women. According to the information, the NCW has asked the Delhi Police to take action in this matter.

READ | Cop Injured, Police Vehicle Damaged In Stone Pelting By Villagers: SP

READ | Delhi Court Seeks Details From Rohini Jail On Treatment Provided To COVID-19 Patient

Cop's threat

As per the complaint, the name of the accused SI is Ravi Saini. The complaint reads that he texted the victim and threatened her of dire consequences.

"Pakistan will see you. Revenge will be taken. We want revenge we are fighting for our Jihad," read the message sent by the SI.

The victim had blocked him on call, but he again called her using a different number. The girl was frightened and decided to approach the police and NCW. Meanwhile, the SI said that his WhatsApp was hacked by someone who might have texted the victim. The police said that they have received the complaint from the victim and are looking into the matter.

READ | Tis Hazari Court Clash: Delhi HC Extends Time Till Dec 31 To Complete Probe

READ | NCW Seeks Inquiry Against Doctor For Sexually Harassing Female Staff Member In Faridabad