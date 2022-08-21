Assam: 2 Suspected Terrorists With Links To Ansarullah Bangla Team Arrested From Goalpora

In a major terror crackdown on the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) module, the Goalpara Police in Assam arrested two people for alleged links with the terror outfit Al Qaeda. ABT is the facilitator of Al Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS) in India.

The people included 43-year-old Abdus Subhan, 49-year-old Jalaluddin Sheikh, his nephew, and his elder brother were also detained for questioning, While Abdus Subhan is an Imam of the Tinkunia Shantipur Masjid, Jalaluddin Sheikh is the Imam of Tilapara Natun Masjid in the same district in Assam.

Accordingly, a fresh case has also been registered at the Matia Police Station under Sections 120(B)/121/121(A) IPC and RW section 18/18 (B)/19/20 UA(P) Act. An investigation is presently underway.

Major details revealed during interrogation

After being interrogated by the police, it was revealed that the suspects organised a Dharma Sabha in December 2019 at the Sundarpur Tilapara Madrassa, Matia PS where many Bangladeshi nationals with linkages to AQIS were invited as guest speakers.

Also, they were involved in providing logistic support as well as sheltering many absconding Bangladeshi nationals. The detained people also confessed to being members of AQIS and recruited Ansars/Sleeper Cells. Also, their active linkages have been found with Barpeta and Morigaon modules of AQIS/Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

The police also launched a search operation at the residences of the suspects and found several incriminating materials related to AQIS, Jihadi literature, posters, and books among other documents along with mobile phones, SIM cards, and ID cards.

It is pertinent to note that the terrorist group Ansarullah Bangla Team. also known as 'Ansarullah Islam' or 'Ansar Bangla' is a proscribed Islamic Jihadi organization in Bangladesh. The ABT is said to have made its way in the northeastern states of India along the Bangladesh border, particularly in Assam and Tripura.

Image: PTI/Representational