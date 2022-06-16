Assam CM Assures Action Against Those Who Attacked Guwahati Cop; 'we Have Video Recording'

After a top Guwahati cop sustained injuries during a Congress protest in the city, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured that action will be taken against those who attacked the officer. Speaking in Diphu on Wednesday, the Assam CM said that the state police will take action against those who had attacked Himangshu Das, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Dispur.

"Police have taken up a case. We have the video recording. Action will be taken as per the law against the person who has committed this. We have taken action against other criminals," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Guwahati ACP Attacked by Congress Workers

Republic TV on Wednesday accessed a video wherein Congress workers were seen assaulting police officials who were deployed at the protest site. In the visuals, a scuffle was seen breaking out between Congress workers and the Guwahati police team. Some workers were seen holding the party flag and using it aggressively to break into the barricades as the police officials were trying to control them. The Guwahati Assistant Commissioner of Police, who was trying to bring the situation under control, was attacked with the same bamboo flag stick. He was seen bleeding from the left side of his face, dangerously close to his eye.

While speaking to Republic TV, Guwahati CP stated, "I got hurt by the Congress worker's flag's bamboo".

On Day 3 of Rahul Gandhi's grilling by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Congress party's protests turned violent across the country. High-octane drama ensued outside the ED office with the Congress lighting a fire by burning a group of tires. A little further away at the AICC office, Congress workers violated Section 144, gathering in large numbers and lying down on the streets to mark their 'dharna'.

Rahul Gandhi summoned by ED on June 17

Rahul Gandhi has been summoned again in the National Herald case for the third time on Friday, June 17. As per sources, there are inconsistencies in answers given by the Parliamentarian, most of which seem tutored by his legal team.

The questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is a part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions, and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL (Associated Journal Limited).

The probe agency had registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

(With agency inputs)