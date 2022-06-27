Assam Police Seize & Destroy Drugs Worth ₹15Cr On International Day Against Drug Abuse

Assam’s Nagaon police on Sunday seized a huge amount of narcotics worth Rs 15 crores. The seized drugs which were later destroyed included, 1.652 kg of heroin, 6,933 grams of brown sugar, ganja of about 35.741 kg, cough syrup in 7,948 bottles, 1,63,880 tablets, and 202 grams of morphine.

"Today on 26/06/22, on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the following seized NDPS worth approximately Rs 15 crores were destroyed in Nagaon through the District Drugs Disposal Committee," Nagaon Police tweeted.

Today on 26/06/22, on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the following seized NDPS worth approximately Rs. 15 crores were destroyed in Nagaon through the District Drugs Disposal Committee. pic.twitter.com/P5GO6qST8D — Nagaon Police (@nagaonpolice) June 26, 2022

Furthermore, police also recovered 12.03 grams of suspected heroin while conducting raids at Barama road in the Nalbari district.

Assam Police in action

Assam police have launched similar drug bust operations in the recent past. Earlier on Saturday, 25 June, the police had destroyed a huge quantity of drugs seized from different parts of the Biswanath district worth 2crores. Ganja, cough syrup bottles, and heroin tablets were destroyed in presence of senior officials.

In another incident in June, the police had sized 1480kg worth of Ganja from a goods carrier coming from a neighbouring state at Churaibari WP, Karimganj. Whereas in March, the police had taken hold of drugs worth 120 crores which were being brought from Manipur. The confiscated drugs included 4.6 lakh Yaba tablets, 12 kg Methamphetamine and 1.5 kg Heroin.

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma continuously applauds Assam police's drug bust efforts with tweets with the hashtag "#AssamAgainstDrugs.

(with inputs from ANI)