Assault On Arnab Goswami Shocks Ratan Sharda; Scalding Condemnation Of Police Oppression

In a shocking turn of events, the Mumbai Police physically assaulted and heckled Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami after fortifying his residence on Wednesday morning without summons.

Reacting to the Mumbai Police's brazen act and witch-hunt against Republic, author Ratan Sharda condemned the action of the police and called it the worst kind of oppression on the press. Shocked at the Mumbai Police's behaviour, Ratan Sharda questioned the silence of the Home Ministry, Supreme Court and other media houses.

Shocking to see police at #ArnabGoswami house to presumably arrest him. This is oppression of the press of worst kind 😕@republic faces the brunt but can others in media shut their eyes? Can @HMOIndia #SC watch quietly? — Ratan Sharda 🇮🇳 (@RatanSharda55) November 4, 2020

Arnab Goswami manhandled by Mumbai Police

Amid the witch-hunt on Republic Media Network, over a dozen officers of the Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning reached Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami's residence. The Mumbai Police manhandled Arnab Goswami and as many as 10 police personnel entered the residence of Arnab, with the video captured LIVE. They pushed and heckled Arnab demanding he come out.

Moreover, the Mumbai Police blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor, Sanjay Pathak, from entering Arnab's residence. 8 police vehicles and at least 40-50 Police personnel were in the building premises of Arnab, many armed. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police wanted his phone.

#BREAKING | Arnab Goswami physically manhandled by Mumbai Police team inside his residence on #LIVE TV https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/hUOldx7P4y — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

This comes after the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in his latest fake news plant called Arnab "the biggest hawala operator in the city of Mumbai." Tearing apart the Mumbai Police's ridiculous claim Arnab Goswami stressed that the network sustains only on the blessings of the viewers. Speaking on 'The Debate' on Tuesday, he brought to the viewers' attention a piece of paper that is framed in his office. Mentioning that it showed the first week of television ratings when Republic TV was launched, he recalled that the channel topped the ranking charts then itself.

In total, Republic Media Network's management & editorial staff have endured over 150 hours of questioning in a variety of cases that are beyond the initial fraud TRP matter, including Republic’s Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen, Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy Output Editor Sagarika Mitra, Senior Associate Editor Shivani Gupta. The journalists maintained that they won’t reveal their sources.

The Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police's brazen attempt to strike on press freedom has been exposed through the multiple sessions of unnecessary interrogation sessions. Taking it a step further, in a never-seen-before move, the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the entire editorial team of the Network, invoking a 1922 British Raj-era law that had last been used in the Emergency-era.

