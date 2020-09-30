Babri Mosque Demolition Case LIVE UPDATES: Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti & Others Acquitted

"Today is a black day. The SC itself said that demolition was egregious, then what does this verdict mean? How can you give such a verdict when we have openly seen that Advani, Uma Bharti, MM Joshi were distributing sweets. What message are you sending? You are telling violence pays. The CBI chargesheet says Kalyan Singh and Advani are conspirators. This judgement satisfies collective consciousness of Hindutva and followers. Who broke the Masjid then?", asked Owaisi addressing a press conference after the verdict.

"Congress is the key of all this conspiracy. When they were in power , masjid was demolished, idols were placed inside the structure. Congress is at the root of all this conspiracy", he further alleged.