Babri Mosque Demolition Case LIVE UPDATES: Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti & Others Acquitted

Every Indian, who has innate faith in Constitution, expects Centre, state govt to appeal against special court decision in Babri case: Congress
The Babri verdict is shocking, it goes contrary to principles of natural justice & even the SC’s observation— Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) September 30, 2020
"Today is a black day. The SC itself said that demolition was egregious, then what does this verdict mean? How can you give such a verdict when we have openly seen that Advani, Uma Bharti, MM Joshi were distributing sweets. What message are you sending? You are telling violence pays. The CBI chargesheet says Kalyan Singh and Advani are conspirators. This judgement satisfies collective consciousness of Hindutva and followers. Who broke the Masjid then?", asked Owaisi addressing a press conference after the verdict.
"Congress is the key of all this conspiracy. When they were in power , masjid was demolished, idols were placed inside the structure. Congress is at the root of all this conspiracy", he further alleged.
A complete travesty of Justice.— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) September 30, 2020
All charged with criminal conspiracy to demolish Babri Masjid acquitted.
It self imploded?
The Constitution Bench headed by then CJI had said that demolition was an “egregious” violation of law.
Now this verdict!
Shame.https://t.co/fAeTHwhhDg
सीबीआई की विशेष अदालत द्वारा विवादास्पद ढाँचे के विध्वंस मामले में आरोपित— RSS (@RSSorg) September 30, 2020
सभी दोषियों को ससम्मान बरी करने के निर्णय का राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ स्वागत
करता है।
- सुरेश (भय्याजी) जोशी, सरकार्यवाह, राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ pic.twitter.com/l0aB6wtq27
vahī qātil vahī munsif adālat us kī vo shāhid— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 30, 2020
bahut se faisloñ meñ ab taraf-dārī bhī hotī hai
Senior BJP leader and former PM LK Advani hails the verdict by the CBI Court in Babri Masjid demolition case.
Babri Masjid demolition case: Zafaryab Jilani of AIMPLB says the remedy of the verdict is in HC. He says the verdict was unexpected.
The CBI issued its first response after the Special Court accquite all the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The CBI said that it will not make any comment as of now on queries regarding the Babri judgment.
#जयश्रीराम की कृपा से सब काम हो रहा है ना कोई आरोपी था ना कोई बरी हुआ सच तो यहहै सब राममय है राम जी के कार्य में विधर्मियों ने षड्यंत्र किए वही पराजित हुए।श्रीरामचंद्र चरणौ मनसा स्मरामि श्रीरामचंद्र चरणौ बचसा ग्रणामी श्रीरामचंद्र चरणौ शिरसा नमामि श्रीरामचंद्र चरणौ शरणं प्रपद्ये।। pic.twitter.com/8xQmnQyYUv— Sadhvi Pragya singh thakur (@SadhviPragya_MP) September 30, 2020