Babri Mosque Demolition Case LIVE UPDATES: Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti & Others Acquitted

A special CBI court in Lucknow is all set to pronounce the verdict of Ayodhya's Babri Mosque demolition case today. The 32 accused include LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti

Navashree Nandini
babri masjid
14:57 IST, September 30th 2020
Congress says Centre, state govt should appeal against special court decision in Babri case

Every Indian, who has innate faith in Constitution, expects Centre, state govt to appeal against special court decision in Babri case: Congress

14:49 IST, September 30th 2020
Babri Masjid demolition case: Congress 'shocked' over Special Court verdict

 

14:12 IST, September 30th 2020
Babri Masjid demolition case: Owaisi ridicules Special Court verdict

"Today is a black day. The SC itself said that demolition was egregious, then what does this verdict mean? How can you give such a verdict when we have openly seen that Advani, Uma Bharti, MM Joshi were distributing sweets. What message are you sending? You are telling violence pays. The CBI chargesheet says Kalyan Singh and Advani are conspirators. This judgement satisfies collective consciousness of Hindutva and followers. Who broke the Masjid then?", asked Owaisi addressing a press conference after the verdict. 

"Congress is the key of all this conspiracy. When they were in power , masjid was demolished, idols were placed inside the structure. Congress is at the root of all this conspiracy", he further alleged. 

13:59 IST, September 30th 2020
Babri Masjid demolition case: Sitaram Yechury calls verdict 'complete travesty of justice'

 

13:48 IST, September 30th 2020
Babri Masjid demolition case: RSS welcomes verdict

 

13:48 IST, September 30th 2020
Babri Masjid demolition case: Owaisi reacts after verdict

 

13:45 IST, September 30th 2020
LK Advani hails decision with the chant of Jai Shri Ram

Senior BJP leader and former PM LK Advani hails the verdict by the CBI Court in Babri Masjid demolition case. 

13:45 IST, September 30th 2020
Babri Masjid demolition case: Zafaryab Jilani of AIMPLB says the remedy of the verdict is in HC

Babri Masjid demolition case: Zafaryab Jilani of AIMPLB says the remedy of the verdict is in HC. He says the verdict was unexpected. 

13:11 IST, September 30th 2020
Babri Masjid demolition case: CBI issues statement after verdict

The CBI issued its first response after the Special Court accquite all the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The CBI said that it will not make any comment as of now on queries regarding the Babri judgment.

13:04 IST, September 30th 2020
Babri Masjid demolition case: Sadhvi Pragya Thakur hails verdict

 

