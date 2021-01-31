Bank Fraud: Delhi HC Rejects CBI's Plea; Allows Deepak Puri To Travel To US For Treatment

Dismissing the plea filed by the CBI in connection to bank fraud case involving businessman Deepak Puri and his son Ratul Puri, the Delhi High Court has upheld a trial court order allowing the former, who was booked in a Rs 354-crore bank fraud case involving their company Moser Baer, to travel to the US for treatment of his mouth cancer. Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar dismissed the CBI's plea challenging the trial court order dated December 23, 2020, saying there is no infirmity in it.

In the order that was passed on January 27 but made available on Saturday, the judge said, "I find no infirmity in the impugned order dated December 23, 2020, passed by the Special Judge. The same is, therefore, upheld. Consequently, the present petition is dismissed and disposed of accordingly."

READ | Delhi HC Pulls Up Civic Officials For 'living Like Lords', Withholding Salaries Of Staff

Bank Fraud: Delhi HC allows Deepak Puri to travel to US

According to sources, the Delhi HC in its latest order had granted permission to Puri and his wife Nita to travel overseas. However, the CBI challenged the order in the high court which had on December 29, 2020, stayed the trial court's decision.

While announcing its order, the court noted that the medical condition of 80-year-old Deepak Puri was not disputed and that he was operated upon for cancer in his cheek in 2016 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in the US. The court also mentioned that the businessman since 2016 has been following up with the doctors there who had performed the surgery and the reconstruction.

READ | Bank Fraud: ED Files Money Laundering Case Against UP BSP MLA, Others

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, who represents Puri and his wife had submitted that it is the fundamental right of a person to get himself treated at a hospital and by a doctor of his choice and any doctor or hospital cannot be thrust upon that person. Meanwhile, the CBI had told the high court that there was no emergency medical condition requiring Puri to travel to the US for his treatment. The agency had cited the report of an Indian doctor who stated that Puri can be examined at hospitals here and he can get the required treatment in India.

READ | Delhi: Two Arrested For Bank Fraud

However, Puri''s counsel had submitted that he needed to go to the USA for maintenance and further check-up as he had earlier received treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre there. Earlier in August 2019, the CBI had lodged an FIR against Puri, his son and wife, and others in connection with the bank fraud on basis of a complaint filed by Central Bank of India against their company Moser Bear and its directors. The bank had alleged that Moser Baer and its directors, including Ratul, forged and fabricated documents to induce it to release funds.

READ | Finalise Policy On Rare Diseases By March 31: Delhi HC To Centre

(With PTI inputs)