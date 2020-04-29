Bengal Police Asks Officers Overstaying Their Leave To Join Duty Immediately

West Bengal Police issued orders asking all police personnel who have overstayed their leave tenure to join duty at their nearest or home police station. The order was written to all Police Supers in the state. The order states that those who could not return to their duties due to the unavailability of transportation, need to adhere to the guidelines.

"It has been reported that due to the prevailing lockdown of COVID 19 and unavailability of transport, police personnel on leave have been unavailable to join their posting after the expiry of leave. In consideration of the above, the police personnel, over staying leave unauthorizedly should join the home police station / police station as recorded in their leave account, within 24 hours from the date of receipt of the direction to be issued by their DDO. This order shall effect till the end of the present lockdown." read the order.

The order comes immediately after a gruesome attack on Bengal Police's Rapid Action Force and officers of Howrah Police Commissionerate on Tuesday evening. The officers were doing rounds of Belilious road in Howrah, Kolkata's sister city across the Hooghly. When confronted on lockdown violation, police personnel including RAF were attacked by the mob. A total of 10 people were arrested in connection to the incident on Wednesday.

The order also states that the guidelines have been made in view of the lockdown. Although the state government has not officially clarified it's stand on lockdown continuation, a communication on the same will be taken at a meeting on Wednesday.

