Bhima Koregaon Case: NIA Arrests Delhi University Associate Professor Hany Babu

On Tuesday, the NIA arrested Delhi University Associate Professor Hany Babu in connection with the Bhima Koregaon- Elgar Parishad case. He has been questioned at length for the last 4 days. According to the NIA, Hany Babu was propagating Maoist activities and ideology and was a co-conspirator with the other accused. Babu shall be produced before the NIA Special Court in Mumbai on Wednesday, where his custody will be sought for interrogation. On September 10, 2019, a team of Pune Police had raided Delhi residence for more than 6 hours. Babu's laptop, mobile phones, booklets and books were confiscated on this occasion.

NIA arrests Delhi University Associate Professor Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil in connection with Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 28, 2020

Read: Bhima Koregaon: SC Sets Aside Delhi HC Order For Production Of Records, Says It Has No Jurisdiction

Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case

Violence had erupted at Koregaon-Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018, where supporters had gathered to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. This resulted in the death of one person and leaving several injured. Subsequently, the Pune police arrested activists such as Sudha Bharadwaj, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, and Vernon Gonsalves, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale and P Varavara Rao for allegedly inciting the Bhima Koregoan violence through their speech at the Elgar Parishad meeting on December 31, 2017.

The charges filed by the police include 'conspiracy to assassinate PM Narendra Modi', 'overthrow the government', 'waging war against the Government of India' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Also, it has been alleged that some of the arrested individuals are active members of the banned CPI (Maoists) party. In January 2020, the case was transferred to the NIA.

Read: Bhima Koregaon Case: Delhi HC Pulls Up NIA For 'frantic Transfer' Of Navlakha To Mumbai

Navlakha and Teltumbde surrender before NIA

Academician Anand Teltumbe and activist Gautam Navlakha surrendered before the NIA in the Bhima Koregaon- Elgar Parishad case on April 14 earlier this year. This came after the SC bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee ruled that the activists would not be granted further time beyond April 14 to surrender. In July, the default bail applications of Teltumbde and Navlakha were rejected by an NIA Special Court. Additionally, the court accepted the NIA's petition seeking an extension of 90 to 180 days to file the chargesheet against the aforesaid accused.

Read: Bhima Koregaon: SC Stays Bail Proceedings Of Gautam Navlakha Before Delhi HC