Bhima Koregaon Violence: Sambhaji Bhide Discharged From Case, Police Reveals 'no Evidence'

In a big revelation, Pune Police informed the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) that right-wing activist Sambhaji Bhide has been discharged from the Bhima Koregaon case. This was stated in a letter sent by Pune Rural SP Abhinav Deshmukh to the MSHRC on Tuesday after advocate Aditya Mishra had lodged a complaint with the human rights body seeking a status report in the case against Bhide. Based on Pune-based activist Anita Sawale's complaint, an FIR was registered on January 2, 2018, that accused Bhide and Samasta Hindu Aghadi's Milind Ekbote of orchestrating the Bhima Koregaon violence.

While Ekbote was arrested and later released on bail, Bhide has not yet been called for questioning. They were booked under Sections 307, 143, 147, 148, 149, 295A, 435, 439, 153A, 120B of the Indian Penal Code, sections of the Arms Act and the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. According to the Pune Rural SP, Bhide's name was dropped from the case as there was no evidence against him whereas a charge sheet was filed against 41 co-accused in this case on September 22, 2021.

Pune Rural SP Abhinav Deshmukh noted, "In 2017-18, 22 offences were registered at the Shikapur police station pertaining to the Bhima Koregaon violence. Out of this, the charge sheet was filed in 12 offences, while the ‘A-summary’ report (no evidence found against the accused yet) was submitted for approval in 10 offences before the court". He also made it clear that the human rights of the right-wing activist were not violated during the investigation.

What is the Bhima Koregaon case?

Violence had erupted at Koregaon-Bhima village in the Pune district on January 1, 2018, where supporters had gathered to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. This resulted in the death of one person and left several injured. Subsequently, the Pune police arrested activists such as Sudha Bharadwaj, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, and Vernon Gonsalves, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale and P Varavara Rao for allegedly inciting the Bhima Koregoan violence through their speech at the Elgar Parishad meeting on December 31, 2017.

The charges filed by the police include 'conspiracy to assassinate PM Narendra Modi', 'overthrow the government', 'waging war against the Government of India' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Also, it has been alleged that some of the arrested individuals are active members of the banned CPI (Maoist) party. In January 2020, the case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).