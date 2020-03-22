Lockdown Imposed In Delhi; International Flights Barred; Companies To Continue Salaries

On Sunday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a total lockdown in the national capital from 6 am on March 23 to midnight of March 31 in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. No public transport service including private buses, autos, e-rickshaws, and the Delhi Metro will be operational. 25% of the DTC buses will continue to ply exclusively for people involved in essential services.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused an extraordinary situation and calls for extraordinary measures. Sharing an important announcement towards containing the spread of the virus. #DelhiFightsCorona https://t.co/dWs0S30C9O — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 22, 2020

All shops, offices, and markets will be closed. Mentioning that all borders will be sealed, Kejriwal also said that inter-state buses would be prohibited. He also said the same about domestic and international, but then the DGCA contested his assertion and in the end, the Delhi airport has complied with the aviation authority

Kind attention to all the flyers: All scheduled domestic flight operations will continue at the #DelhiAirport. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information. @MoCA_GoI — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) March 22, 2020

Apart from this, all religious places of worship will be closed. Essential services such as media, grocery, dairy, banks, etc. will remain open.

Furthermore, the Delhi CM declared that both permanent and contractual employees of private companies will be paid a regular salary for this duration. Currently, 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Delhi.

Read the official order here:

For preventive measures to contain spread of covid-19 outbreak, directions have been issued for lockdown in the whole territorial jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi from 0600 hrs on Monday 23rd March 2020 to midnight 31st March 2020.#IndiaFightCorona pic.twitter.com/kqAcaxiQbr — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) March 22, 2020

Section 144 of CrPC imposed in Delhi

Earlier in the day, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed in Delhi from 9 pm on March 22 to midnight of March 31. The order issued by the Delhi police stated that there was a likelihood of community transmission of COVID-19. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava promulgated the order for maintaining public safety in the national capital.

As a result, assembly of any kind including demonstrations and any social, cultural, religious gathering has been prohibited. Moreover, the organization of weekly markets except for daily necessities and guided tours by private operators has been banned. Also, any individual suspected to have contracted COVID-19 must take requisite prevention and treatment measures.