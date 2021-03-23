Big Reshuffle In Mumbai Police Crime Branch; 65 Officers Including Riyaz Qazi Transferred

In a massive rejig, 65 officers of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch were transferred on Tuesday amid the Vazegate scandal. Notably, the long list also features Mumbai API and close-aid of Sachin Vaze- Riyaz Qazi who had been questioned by the NIA in connection with the Mukesh Hiren murder case last week.

This comes days after the Vazegate scandal imploded within the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Government after controversial API Sachin Vaze was suspended by the force following his alleged involvement in placing the gelatin sticks-laden SUV and threat letter outside billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence.

Notably, Vaze who had been suspended in 2004 for an alleged custodial death had been reinstated in 2020 by the Maharashtra government. His controversial links soon branched out to more names including suspended constable Vinayak Shinde who is out on parole in the Lakhanbhai encounter case.

The biggest re-suffer however, was the transfer of Mumbai's Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh who was sent to the Home Guard to due 'lapses in investigation.' Stating that the ex-Mumbai CP's office had damaged the reputation of Maharashtra police, which used to be compared to Scotland Yard, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said 'some mistakes cannot be forgiven'.

However, the attempt to do 'damage control' backfired after Param Bir Singh sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray following his transfer levelling grave allegations against Anil Deshmukh. In the letter, Param Bir alleged that Deshmukh had asked Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore each month from 1,750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'.

Several BJP leaders such as Devendra Fadnavis, Chitra Wagh, Girish Mahajan have come forward after Param Bir's letter, condemning the alleged illicit activities of the NCP minister and accusing the ruling MVA coalition of corruption, demanding the ouster of Deshmukh.

Full List of Transfers

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.