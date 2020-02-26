The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

BIG: SP Leader Azam Khan And Son Abdullah Khan Sent To Jail Till March 2

Law & Order

SP leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan have been sent to jail until March 2 in connection with a forgery case.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Azam Khan

SP leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan have been sent to jail until March 2. As per sources, this in connection with a forgery case. The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for facilitating two fake birth certificates for Abdullah Khan. On Tuesday, a Rampur court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Khan, his wife, and son. Moreover, the court ordered the confiscation of their moveable and immovable properties. 

Cases against Azam Khan

Azam Khan, a former Cabinet minister during the Akhilesh Yadav-led regime in Uttar Pradesh, faces multiple cases. One of them pertains to a violation of the Model Code of Conduct in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It was alleged that he along with Yadav held a roadshow on April 4 for more than the permitted time. Khan is also accused of grabbing the land of farmers in Rampur for building the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University which came into existence in 2006.

Abdullah Khan's election quashed

Abdullah Khan was elected as MLA on a Samajwadi Party ticket on March 11, 2017. In his election petition against Abdullah Khan in the Allahabad High Court, petitioner Kazim Ali Khan contended that the elected MLA's actual date of birth was January 1, 1993, and not September 30, 1990, as claimed in the nomination paper. Subsequently, the HC set aside Abdullah Khan's election. On January 17, the Supreme Court refused to stay the Allahabad HC verdict. 

Read: SC Refuses To Stay Allahabad HC Verdict Annulling Election Of SP MP Azam Khan's Son As UP MLA

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
KISHOR DEMANDS CP'S RESIGNATION
SONIA SEEKS SHAH'S RESIGNATION
AZAM KHAN AND HIS SON SENT TO JAIL
TOKYO ORGANIZERS, IOC GOING AHEAD AS PLANNED WITH OLYMPICS
MALALA ON MEETING THUNBERG
VIRAT KOHLI BACKS PRITHVI SHAW