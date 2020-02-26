BIG: SP Leader Azam Khan And Son Abdullah Khan Sent To Jail Till March 2

SP leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan have been sent to jail until March 2. As per sources, this in connection with a forgery case. The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for facilitating two fake birth certificates for Abdullah Khan. On Tuesday, a Rampur court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Khan, his wife, and son. Moreover, the court ordered the confiscation of their moveable and immovable properties.

Cases against Azam Khan

Azam Khan, a former Cabinet minister during the Akhilesh Yadav-led regime in Uttar Pradesh, faces multiple cases. One of them pertains to a violation of the Model Code of Conduct in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It was alleged that he along with Yadav held a roadshow on April 4 for more than the permitted time. Khan is also accused of grabbing the land of farmers in Rampur for building the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University which came into existence in 2006.

Abdullah Khan's election quashed

Abdullah Khan was elected as MLA on a Samajwadi Party ticket on March 11, 2017. In his election petition against Abdullah Khan in the Allahabad High Court, petitioner Kazim Ali Khan contended that the elected MLA's actual date of birth was January 1, 1993, and not September 30, 1990, as claimed in the nomination paper. Subsequently, the HC set aside Abdullah Khan's election. On January 17, the Supreme Court refused to stay the Allahabad HC verdict.

Read: SC Refuses To Stay Allahabad HC Verdict Annulling Election Of SP MP Azam Khan's Son As UP MLA