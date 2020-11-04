Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi Slams Arnab's Arrest: 'Emergency Mindset Of Congress Still There'

Slamming the horrific assault of Mumbai Police on Arnab Goswami, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi has said that his arrest is a move to throttle the nationalist voice of the country. In a tweet, the Deputy Chief Minister of poll-bound Bihar said that the action taken by the Maharashtra government shows that Congress still has the "Emergency mindset."

Arrest of Arnab Goswami is a move to throttle nationalist voice in media.Congress Emergency mindset is still there.#ArnabGoswami @Republic_Bharat @republic — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) November 4, 2020

READ | Arnab Goswami assaulted & arrested by Police; Republic asks Indians to defend democracy

Arnab Goswami assaulted & arrested by Police

In a shocking attack on the Republic Media Network, Mumbai Police has illegally assaulted and detained editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and is taking him to the Raigad Police Station in a case that was closed and has nothing to do with any ongoing probe. Amid the witch-hunt on Republic Media Network, over a dozen officers of the Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning reached Arnab Goswami's residence, they had no summons no papers. The Mumbai Police manhandled Arnab Goswami and as many as 10 police personnel entered the residence of Arnab, with the video captured LIVE. They pushed and heckled Arnab demanding he come out.

When Arnab was forcefully pushed inside the Police van and 10-12 policemen surrounded him, he said, "They assaulted me, and they did not let me meet my family. They did not let me meet my father-in-law, my mother-in-law, they beat up my son. They physically assaulted me in my own residence. I want the justice system of the country to see, people of India, fight for me."

#IndiaWithArnab | 'They beat my son,' Arnab Goswami manages to say through the van's window after SHOCKING assault by Mumbai Police at his house; Fire in your support for #ArnabGoswami; Send in your videos; Join us now, #LIVE here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/JAyCe2iHh5 — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

The Mumbai Police also blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. 8 police vehicles and at least 40-50 Police personnel are in the building premises of Arnab, many armed. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police wanted his phone.

READ | Mumbai Police at Arnab Goswami's residence; Over a dozen officers; no summons, no papers

Samyabrata Ray Goswami Narrates Assault

Samyabrata Ray Goswami who was inside the house when the Mumbai Police entered Arnab's residence said, "About 8 o clock, about 10 policemen barged in. About 1.15 we had come home last night, so we were sleeping and we said that please give us 10-15 minutes. Arnab was not feeling well, he needed his medicines but 20 minutes was much of a time for Mumbai Police, they kept banging. Our cameras were not switched on till then, but they thrashed Arnab, they switched off their own camera as well. They held him by hair, Arnab said I want my lawyer. They forced me to sign some paper. They snatched it out of my hand and tore. I need to tell the courts of India but they said you cannot write. They told Arnab that they will take him to Raigad Police Station. For about 20 minutes, Arnab said that let me take medicines, we could not even tell our parents, there were lady cops who stopped us."

READ | I&B Minister Javadekar condemns Arnab Goswami's assault & arrest; Slams Maharashtra govt

READ | Arnab Goswami assaulted & arrested; BJP's Jay Panda shreds police for Undeclared Emergency