Bihar: NCPCR Notice To Purnea SP Over Missing Child Post Alleged Communal Attack On Dalits

NCPCR issued a notice to Purnea's Superintendant of Police (SP) after a three-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped during an incident of violence & mob attack

Koushik Narayanan
In the latest development, the National Commission for Protection of Children's Rights (NCPCR) issued a notice to Purnea's Superintendant of Police (SP) after a three-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped during an incident of purported communal violence & mob attack in Village Majhwa on May 19. NCPCR's notice to Purnea's SP came after a complaint was registered alleging a mob attack on Dalit families at the village in Purnea district. In its notice, NCPCR claimed that a three-year-old boy had been reportedly kidnapped or is missing while atrocities were reportedly committed on various children of the community.   

NCPCR serves notice to Purnea SP over boy missing after mob attack

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo directed Purnea SP to take urgent action on the matter and sought the fact-finding report, FIR copy, statements of victims families including children and other relevant records to be shared with the Commission within 48 hours. The notice stated that the statements of the children must be recorded by the Child Welfare Police Officer of the district in a 'child-friendly manner'. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vinod Bansal took to Twitter to share the notice served by NCPCR to Purnea's SP.

VHP demands justice for Maha-Dalits

As per the statement issued by VHP on the mob attack on Maha Dalits in Purnea district, the outfit's general secretary Milind Parande claimed that an armed mob attacked and set fire to nearly two dozen houses at midnight on Wednesday (19 May). The VHP functionary went on to claim that the mob had allegedly brutally killed one Mewa Lal Rai, severely injured a pregnant woman on her head, committed inhuman atrocities on children, boys, girls, women & elderly and attacked them with weapons. The VHP general secretary claimed that the culprits had not been arrested even three days after the incident and demanded FIRs be registered against the aggregators. 

