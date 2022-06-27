Bihar Police Nab Suspects After Seizing Gunpowder During Raids At Patna University Hostels

In a major success, the Patna Police on Sunday carried out massive raids on all the hostels of Patna University and recovered bomb-making material from one of the hostel rooms, reported ANI. The raids were carried out late at night on Sunday after receiving certain inputs of criminal activities ongoing inside the hostel rooms.

During this raid, the police recovered gunpowder along with many other bomb-making materials in huge amounts. The recovered items included several steel cans, yellow-coloured gun powder along with tapes and ropes required for making bombs. In addition to that, the police have also arrested some youths from the Patel hostel, a campus under the university in the Kadamkuan police station area.

Bihar | Raids were conducted in all the hostels of Patna University yesterday. Gunpowder has been recovered and some youths were detained from Patel hostel under Kadamkuan PS area, Patna: Police pic.twitter.com/S4Sf9Nc98B — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

Speaking about the raids, the police had received inputs of illegal activities being carried out inside the university hostels following which they took immediate action and launched raids on all the hostel buildings. While some of the accused have managed to flee the scene, a few of them have been arrested. The names of the arrested youths have not been disclosed so far.

The police have also registered a case and are investigating the matter. The raids have created a sense of tension in the hostels.

Are Patna University hostels becoming a 'hub' of criminal activities?

The hostels under the university located in Bihar's capital city have started to become a hub of such activities. This is not the first time when such illegal materials have been found in hostel buildings. Earlier in 2018, similar raids were carried out on the campus just before the students' union poll and a huge amount of materials used for making bombs were found in the hostels.

Apart from that, there have been several instances when the hostellers were reported of getting involved in violent clashes with outsiders. In 2019, such a clash also resulted in the death of a person.

Also, incidents of fights between the students of the hostels have erupted several times thus, keeping the administration and the police on alert. Following the recovery of gunpowder, it can be estimated that police vigilance and raids will be intensified in the coming days.

Image: ANI