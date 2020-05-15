BJP MP Alleges 'assassination Attempt' Ordered By Mamata Banerjee, Writes To WB Governor

BJP MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh on Wednesday wrote to West Bengal Governor Jaagdeep Dhankar alleging that there was an assassination attempt on him and his family. In a three-page letter, the BJP MP stated that 'under the instruction' of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee there had been an attempt to assassinate him under the pretext of cross-firing on Thursday. Urging for an immediate inquiry into the matter Arjun Singh claimed that Joint Police Commissioner Ajay Thakur was responsible for the attempt to assassinate him.

WB: Arjun Singh, BJP MP from Barrackpore,writes to Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar, alleging that 'under instruction of CM Mamata Banerjee, Jt Police Commissioner Ajay Thakur attempted to assassinate him&his family on pretext of cross-firing' y'day. He demanded inquiry against the officer. pic.twitter.com/rQOLhs2jGo — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020



Plunging into the details of the attack, he stated that around 7.30 pm on Thursday, the Joint Commissioner of Police along with 35 men began to circle his residence and office. He alleged that soon after, Ajay Thakur and his accomplices tried to 'trespass his property' and get into an argument with his security personnel in an attempt to assassinate him in the crossfire. He added that the people accompanying the joint police commissioner were renowned criminals that are also recognized by the local people.

"I hereby request you being the Head of the State of West Bengal to kindly direct the state government to initiate department enquiry against the said Ajay Thakur, and other police officers who were part of a state-sponsored conspiracy," read his letter to Governor Dhankar.

