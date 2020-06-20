BSF Shoots Down Pakistan Spy Drone Carrying Weapons In Jammu And Kashmir's Kathua

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday morning shot down a Pakistani spy drone at the border outpost (BoP) Pansar along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. According to reports, the Pakistan spy drone which was carrying weapons was spotted in the area of responsibility (AoR) of BoP Pansar, Hiranagar of the BSF at around 5:10 AM.

Sources reported that SI Devender Singh fired around rounds and shot down the drone 250 meters inside the Indian territory on the Indian side of the International Border (IB). Further, multiple weapons including a highly sophisticated rifle, two magazines, 60 rounds, and seven grenades have been recovered by the security forces.

Read: Pak Army shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri

Pak violates ceasefire

On Friday, Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir. According to officials, the troops fired mortar shells and other weapons towards the Indian troops. While the Indian Army gave a befitting response to the violation, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Read: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Tangdhar sector of J-K

Similarly, earlier on June 16, the Pakistani troops had violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing towards Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Read: Pakistan Army says 4 civilians killed in firing by Indian forces along LoC

Read: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Kupwara

(With Agency Inputs, Image Credits: ANI)