CBI Approaches High Court To Quash Stay Order Issued To Probe Life Mission In Kerala

The Central Bureau of Investigation has approached the Kerala High Court seeking to quash its interim order which blocked the investigation team to probe scams related to Life Mission project for two months.

The High Court, on Tuesday, had passed an order staying all proceedings in the CBI probe against CEO of Life Mission UV Jose over alleged FCRA violation. The chairman of Life Mission is Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and its a flagship initiative of the state government to make homes for the homeless. However, Wadakkanchery MLA Anil Akkara had filed a case with vigilance and the CBI stating that there has been a gross violation of FCRA as money from Red Crescent was routed to a private builder Unitac, owned by Santosh Eapen, in an unauthorised manner, to construct 142 apartments for poor and a hospital facility.

READ | 'Let NIA Continue Probe': Kerala CM On Alleged D-Company Link With Gold Smuggling Case

Responding to the complaint, the CBI had taken up the probe. The state government which was holding itself back from any investigation for long, immediately ordered a vigilance probe when the CBI was about to take up the matter. The matter came to public fore after it was revealed that gold smuggling prime accused Swapna, Sarith and Sandeep had allegedly taken a bribe of Rs 3.8 crores as commission through this project.

The CBI probe hit a roadblock after the state government approached the high court seeking stay as vigilance was already proving it. The CBI had argued that FCRA violation doesn't come under the purview of State Intelligence. While staying the CBI probe, the court however granted permission to CBI to probe Santosh Eapen who also had filed a petition to quash the FIR filed against him by the CBI.

READ | In Kerala Gold Scam Case, Union Minister Demands CM's Resignation; 10 Accused Granted Bail

Now, CBI has approached the court saying its investigation has been affected as it cannot access the files of the Life Mission project from the government due to the stay. In a counter-petition, the CBI counsel has argued that it is willing to argue the case as early as possible. Emphasising that a 'serious investigation needs to be conducted to unearth deeper conspiracy', it requested the court to take back its previous stay, in the 'interest of justice'. The petition also stated that the stay order is against the interest of justice.

A senior advocate told Republic TV that since CM Pinarayi Vijayan chairman of Life Mission, it is likely that after questioning of UV Jose, the CBI could also question Vijayan in the matter. This could prove costly for the party which is getting ready for the upcoming local body elections in November as well as the assembly elections in May 2021.

READ | Make Kerala Carbon-neutral Through Greenhouses, Says CM

READ | In Gold Scam Case, ED Summons Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Former Aide M Shivashankar