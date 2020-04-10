CBI Enters The Fray In Wadhawans' Lockdown Violation; Issues Directions To Satara DM & SP

A day after Wadhawans violated lockdown in Maharashtra, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed that an email had been immediately sent to District Magistrate (DM) and SP of District Satara in Maharashtra for not releasing. The controversy came to the fore on Thursday when reports emerged that some members of the Wadhawan family including DHFL promoters Dheeraj and Kapil Wadhawan had travelled to a farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar.

Earlier, CBI had written to district magistrate Satara that Wadhawans' be sent to a government quarantine. Sources said that they are quarantined at St Xavier's School. The CBI also said that the district administration should not allow them to leave without permission as there are NBWs against them. The investigation branch further stated that both accused, Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan were absconding since the beginning of the investigation. On April 9, searches were conducted at the premises of accused and the two were not found available at their premises.

Therefore, in order to secure their presence for the purpose of the investigation, notices were served on them. But, they avoided joining the investigation. Now, the CBI has sent an email to DM and SP of District Satara (Maharashtra) for not releasing them without NOC from CBI or order of the Court. It further directed the officials to take other necessary steps to prevent the accused persons from absconding. Further investigation is underway.

Action by Maharashtra govt

Taking action against the violation of lockdown by DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan and their family, Maharashtra government has sent special Principal Secretary Amitabh Gupta on compulsory leave starting Friday.

Informing about the decision, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said that he spoke to CM Uddhav Thackeray and till the enquiry against him is complete he is sent on compulsory leave with immediate effect. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against the DHFL promoters and their families in the Satara district.

Wadhawans defy lockdown

Days after citing coronavirus threat to skip Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation, the DHFL promoters violated the lockdown, Satara Superintendent of Police (SP) confirmed on Thursday. Satara's SP informed Republic World that 23 members of the Wadhawan family travelled to Mahabaleshwar. He added that the locals flagged authorities on their arrival. However, the Wadhawans presented a letter from the Principal Secretary (Home) Amitabh Gupta in which he had said that he knows them well, and are travelling from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar for a 'family emergency'. The letter, signed on April 8, 2020, also listed five cars that the Wadhawans were travelling in, as per reports.

