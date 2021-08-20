CBI Writes To West Bengal DGP For Details Of Post-poll Violence During Bengal Elections

The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has written to the West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) to provide details of all cases of murder, attempts to murder and rape reported during post-poll violence in the state. A statement by the concerned officials stated on Friday. The agency sought the details of such cases from the director-general of police in line with a Calcutta High Court order that directed the CBI to take over cases related to murder, rape and atrocities against women during the violence.

CBI sets up four teams

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has additionally set up four teams, each headed by joint directors Ramnish, Anurag, Vineet Vinayak and Sampat Meena, to probe the post-poll violence which ensued after the victory of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on May 2 in a bitterly fought eight-phase assembly poll in the state of West Bengal. Each team will have about seven members, including a deputy inspector general and about four superintendents of police, called from across the country, the officials said.

The overall probe will be supervised by Additional Director Ajay Bhatnagar. The Calcutta High Court on Thursday had ordered a CBI inquiry into alleged killings, rape and crimes against women during post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Why led to the assignment of CBI for the probe?

Allegedly after the results of the elections, post-poll violence had broken out in West Bengal. Reportedly, TMC who won with an overwhelming majority in the poll results, turned a blind eye when its supporters clashed with the Bharatiya Janata Party workers at various places in the state. After several BJP leaders raised an alarm over a complete breakdown of law and order, the Union Ministry of Home affairs deputed a four-member team to visit the areas which reported having witnessed violence. The Calcutta HC eventually took notice of the matter and asked the NHRC to examine all the cases of alleged violence.

