Centre Makes Clear To States: 'You Cannot Dilute Restrictions In Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines'

As the country entered the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown to combat the Coronavirus spread, the Centre government on Monday told the states and Union Territories that they cannot dilute restrictions under lockdown 4.0 guidelines imposed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"States/Union territories cannot dilute restrictions imposed vide the aforesaid guidelines issued by MHA. States/UTs based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain other activities in various zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary", read the statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs

MHA to States:

Despite widespread relaxations given in #Lockdown4 restrictions, States/UTs cannot dilute the restrictions imposed in MHA guidelines.

States/UTs may prohibit certain other activities or impose restrictions, as deemed necessary.#COVID19 #IndiaFightsCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/FHEjI5fL25 — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 18, 2020

The Centre further urged the States/UT to ensure compliances of new guidelines, and direct all the concerned authorities for their strict implementation. It also said the further guidelines issued by the MHA and consequent orders issued by the respective state government/UT administrations should be widely disseminated to the public.

COVID-19 in India

India's COVID-19 count reached 96,169. Of these 36, 823 have been cured & 3,029 have died. The country has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31 with a new set of guidelines issued by the MHA.

