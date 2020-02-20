Chinmayanand Sexual Harassment Case: Victim Challenges Bail; SC To Hear Matter On Feb 24

In a massive development, the Supreme Court on Thursday has agreed to hear a bail plea by the victim in the Chinmayanand rape case challenging the bail given to the former BJP MP. The complainant – a law student – has approached the apex court claiming that her life is under threat. A bench of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde has agreed to list the matter on Monday - February 24.

On February 3, the Allahabad High Court granted him bail in the alleged sexual harassment case of a law student. The former Union Minister was arrested under section 376 C of the Indian Penal Code, a charge short of rape. The 23-year-old law student who accused him also faces a criminal case after being charged with trying to extort Rs 5 crore from the politician.

Earlier in December, the accuser had been granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in the above-mentioned extortion case. The woman and three of her friends had been arrested on September 25 for allegedly demanding Rs 5 crore from the BJP leader. Meanwhile, 72-year-old Chinmayanand was arrested on September 20 under charges to "induce or seduce" a woman to have "sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape." The case was then transferred from the trial court to the special fast track court in December.

The survivor who was a student at a college run by Chinmayanand's trust had gone missing since August 2019.This occurred a day after she posted a video on social media alleging that the former Union minister was harassing and threatening to kill her. She did not name Chinmayanand in the video, but referred to "a senior leader of the sant community".

Soon after the victim's father alleged that Chinmayanand had sexually assaulted his daughter, the victim went missing. After UP police started a country-wide search for the victim, she was located in Rajasthan along with her friend and was produced in the Supreme Court on August 31. Chinmayanand who faced similar accusations in 2011 and was booked for raping a woman who stayed at his ashram, disputed the charge.