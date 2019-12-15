CJI Calls For Use Of Artificial Intelligence In Judicial Decision-Making

Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde on Saturday called for the use of Artificial Intelligence in judicial decision-making. He said such an advanced system that has the speed of reading 10 lakh words per second will eventually ease the process of evidence and document reading. However, he clarified that this system wouldn’t substitute the judicial decision-making process of the human mind. Justice Bobde addressed lawyers at a felicitation ceremony organised by High Court Bar Association (HCBA) in Nagpur to mark his recent elevation to the top-post in the Indian judiciary.

Justice Bobde recalled the contributions made by the legal luminaries of the Nagpur High Court Bar while addressing the ceremony. A memorial, showcasing the British Architecture of Heritage High Court Building in Nagpur, was also inaugurated by him today. Former CJI R M Lodha, Supreme Court Judge B R Gavai and Senior Advocates along with prominent Judicial Officers from Maharashtra were present on this occasion.

Lawyers as mediators

CJI Bobde also said that high legal costs block access to justice for common people. He added that lawyers might have to see their role as mediators and not only as "professional men paid to argue". The CJI called for the need to introduce pre-litigation mediation.

Draws attention to mental health issues

CJI Bobde also highlighted the issue of the demanding nature of judicial work and the consequences it has on the mental health of people in the profession. He called for greater attention on the same. "Unfortunately, there is an enormous social stigma, shame and fear attached to mental health. As people who use our minds so often, (our) psychological well-being is as crucial as physical health," Justice Bobde said. Speaking on the occasion, former CJI RM Lodha praised CJI Bobde's reaction to the police encounter of four accused in the Hyderabad rape-murder case. Citing Justice Bobde's comment that "justice cannot be instant, justice loses its character if it becomes revenge", he said, "We are proud of you CJI as your words are seen as a balm when the character of justice is impaired."

(With agency inputs)