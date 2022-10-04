Last Updated:

Clash Erupts Between Locals And Police In Gujarat's Porbandar Over Demolition Drive

A huge crowd of locals clashed with the Police in Porbandar's Memonwada area in Gujarat after several structures were razed citing illegal construction.

A violent clash broke out between the policemen and the locals in Porbandar's Memonwada area in Gujarat on October 4. It has emerged that the locals also pelted stones at the policemen after gathering in huge crowds. In the visuals accessed by Republic, the police were seen firing tear gas at the locals to disperse the crowd which further amplified the chaos. 

According to sources, the locals clashed with the police while protesting against the demolition drive which is being carried out in Porbandar. This comes after security forces, at the Porbandar coast, seized a consignment of heroin being smuggled into India.

While few structures have been demolished citing illegal construction, few were razed as they were allegedly being used to store narcotics. Sources informed that the protests and the subsequent stone-pelting were carried out by those whose houses were razed. 

Tensions high in Gujarat

Tensions are currently high in Gujarat as besides Porbandar, another major city Vadodara faced unrest in the early hours of October 4.

What followed was stone-pelting that damaged nearby vehicles and resulted in the arrest of 40 people. The Vadodara police soon launched a patrolling operation and assured that the situation is under control.

