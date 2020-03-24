Clashes Erupt In Kolkata Over Cremation Of Coronavirus Casualty's Body

A big clash erupted ahead of the cremation of the 57-year-old person who died of coronavirus in Kolkata. As per the state government’s decision, the person was to be cremated at Nimtala ghat. However, as soon as the body arrived at the crematorium, locals started agitating asking the police to take away the body. The locals said that if the body gets cremated at the ghat, the virus will spread in the vicinity. The mob turned violent, attacked media and pelted stones at the police. Eventually, after two hours of agitation, the body was cremated.