Coronavirus Lockdown Won’t Impact 3-month Cheque Validity, Rules SC

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the Coronavirus-triggered lockdown will not impact the three-month period of validity of cheques. A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde and comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and AS Bopanna, was considering the request of extension of timelines under various laws.

When the question came on an extension of the three-month period of validity of cheques, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) told the apex court that the same should not be done as it would impact banking activities. The bench also accepted the central bank's suggestion and kept the three-month validity period of cheque intact.

The RBI has a fixed validity period of cheque under Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act. The court noted that all banking systems across the country follow this prescribed period and there is no need to interfere with the same.

READ | SC Issues Notices To Centre & Assam On Plea Against Delimitation Process

READ | SC Notice To Centre, Kerala, Others On Plea To Ban Explosives To Ward Off Wild Animals

The Centre began relaxing restrictions after an over two-month-long lockdown in phases to restart economic activities. While the first phase of relaxation, called Unlock 1, began on June 1, the second of the three phases came into force from July 1.

Though considerable relaxations have been given by the government in Unlock 2, there are no concessions for containment zones. The government advisory said that lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till July 31. Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control will be maintained and only essential activities are allowed.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Prez Kovind Clears Ordinance That Brings 1,540 Co-operative Banks Under RBI Supervision

READ | India's Forex Reserves Up By $1.27 Billion To $506.84 Billion, RBI Data Shows