Court Asks Gangster To Share Live Location, Drop Pin On Google Maps While Granting Bail

A Delhi Court asked an alleged gangster to share his live location with the prosecution agency while pronouncing his bail order. The alleged gangster Sumit alias Sam is a member of the Manoj Morkheri gang. He was booked under the MCOCA Act.

While granting him bail, the Court asked him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties of a similar amount. The Court further directed him to share his live location with the concerned investigation official.

"The accused will have to follow the guidelines of COVID-19. The applicant shall share his phone

live location as and when required by the IO. He is also directed to drop a PIN on the google

map to ensure that his location is available to the investigating officer. He is also directed not to leave Delhi without prior permission of the Court," the court noted in its order and also directed him to submit his passport.

Sumit was involved in several cases out of which in few cases he was convicted in few and acquitted in some.

The prosecution opposed the bail plea saying there were seven cases against him and a charge sheet was filed in all of them, which the Court had also taken cognizance.

Pradeep Rana, who was appearing for the accused, argued that his client was acquitted in five cases while the remaining two cases were out of Delhi and that hence he should be given bail.

"It doesn't matter even if the Court has taken cognizance. There should be three cases against the accused. The prosecution was Insisting that the word is cognizance, I argued that if the person has been acquitted, the word cognizance is not sufficient. The court allowed my argument," said Pradeep Rana.

(IMAGE: REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)