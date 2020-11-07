Court Extends ED Custody Of Bineesh For Four More Days

The custody of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPIM Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in connection to an allegation of money laundering and financing of illegal narcotics has been extended by four more days by the special court in Bengaluru. The enforcement directorate had submitted its plea in the Bengaluru court to extend his custody. Last time, the ED had requested 10 days custody of Bineesh however the court granted only 5 days. As the custody period ended today, the ED had filed for an extension of his custody.

In the court, ED stated that Bengaluru Drug case accused Anoop Muhammed's debit card was found at Binmesh Kodiyeri's home at Maruthamkuzhy in Thiruvananthapuram. They also stated that the card contained the signature of Bineesh.

Counsel for Bineesh contested the claims and argued that Bineesh was not given proper medical care despite requesting for it during the last five days.

After the debit card was found during the raid, the ED is checking on the usage of these cards and as per sources, the cards were largely used in Kerala. It is learnt that they are trying to get evidence of ATM usage from Bank CCTV footage.

The fiasco of 26-hour raid at Bineesh Kodiyeri Home

The Enforcement Directorate had conducted a raid at 8 locations— 7 spots in Thiruvananthapuram and 1 in Kannur— which included the residence of Bineeesh Kodiyeri.

The raid which had begun at 9.30 AM on November 4 and continued for 26 hours after the family refused to sign the 'mahasar', in which it was cited that the debit card of Anoop Muhammed was retrieved from an almirah of the house.

Bineesh's wife Renita and mother in law Mini Prasad was with the ED during the raid. Tense moments prevailed as the ED reportedly asked them to sign on the 'mahasar' of the evidence found at the house. However, the family refused.

The standstill continued till next day at 10.30 AM. Meanwhile, Bineesh family members began to create ruckus outside the home which was guarded by the CRPF. Soon, legal notice also came along with the Child Welfare Commission, and eventually, ED allowed family members to go outside and talk to the family.

It was at this instance that the family accused ED of violating human rights and called out their 'illegal detention' and soon was lapped up by the local media. The family also claimed the child was distraught and in trauma and hasn't eaten. However, Republic TV was at the spot and the footage recorded showed the child was jovial and seemed to be well-fed. Meanwhile, some photographers also told the mother and mother in law to pick the child and pose for the camera as well.

After the 26 hours fiasco, ED was stopped for a few moments by the Kerala Police and the state had also sent their officers to file a complaint against the ED officials from Bengaluru. However, it was pulled back by the Kerala government. Raids were held at business centers in Thiruvananthapuram which belong to Abdul Latheef as well as other individuals whom the ED allege are benamis of Bineesh.

Read: ED Search At Bineesh's Home In Kerala Concludes; Family Alleges Threat

Read: Kerala: ED Raids CPIM Neta's Son Bineesh Kodiyeri Residence In Money Laundering Case

MOTHER IN LAW'S BLOOPER GOES VIRAL

During the evening TV debate, Mini Prasad, the mother in law of Bineesh Kodiyeri said on camera that had they known that the debit card was in the house, they would have burnt or got rid of it in the first place!

"We live in that house. We already knew about the raid. Do you think we wouldn't have destroyed such a piece of crucial evidence had it been there? We are not that stupid," she stated to two prominent Malayalam channels during their live show.

These videos were widely shared on social media and broke the internet.

NCB LIKELY TO FILE CASE AGAINST BINEESH

The Narcotics Control Bureau is also likely to file a case against Bineesh Kodiyeri as two people have given statements that they have seen Bineesh using cocaine. Earlier Republic TV had exposed the link with Anoop Muhammed and Bineesh's business partner in the restaurant business in Thiruvananthapuram Arun Kuttappan.

Read: Bineesh Kodiyeri's Business Partner Found To Be In Touch With Bengaluru Drug Case Accused

Read: ED Conducts Searches At Bineesh Kodiyeri's Residence, Multiple Locations In Kerala