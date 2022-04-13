Court Restrains ASI From Removing Idols Of Hindu Gods From Mosque In Qutub Minar Complex

Delhi's Saket Court on Wednesday restrained the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) from removing idols of two Hindu gods from Quwwatil Islam Masjid in the Qutub Minar complex. The orders were passed by Additional District Judge Nikhil Chopra.

The plea filed in the court sought restoration of Hindu and Jain deities, and the right to worship within the Qutub Minar complex in Mehrauli. The petition claimed that a temple complex existed inside the complex before the invasions.

The plea prayed for the declaration of principal deity Tirthankar Lord Rishabhdev and principal deity Lord Vishnu, along with Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, Goddess Gauri, God Surya, Lord Hanuman, including presiding deities of 27 temples who have the right to be restored and worshipped with proper rites and rituals.

According to the Delhi Tourism website, Qutab Minar was built with materials obtained after demolishing 27 Hindu temples at the site after the defeat of Delhi's last Hindu kingdom.

The website states: "An inscription over its (Quwwat-ul-Islam Mosque) eastern gate provocatively informs that it was built with material obtained from demolishing '27 Hindu temples."

Qutab-ud-din Aibak, the first Muslim ruler of Delhi, commenced the construction of the Qutab Minar in 1200 AD but could only finish the basement. His successor, Iltutmush, added three more storeys, and in 1368, Firoz Shah Tughlak constructed the fifth and the last storey, according to the website.

'Qutab Minar is actually Vishnu Stambh': VHP claims

"Qutab Minar was actually 'Vishnu Stambh'. Qutub Minar was built with materials obtained after demolishing 27 Hindu-Jain temples. The superimposed structure was built just to tease the Hindu community," Bansal said.