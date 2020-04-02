Babita Phogat Enraged At Alleged Attack On COVID Healthcare Workers In Indore; Lashes Out

Indian Wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat on Wednesday has condemned a purported attack on healthcare workers in Indore by local residents amid the coronavirus outbreak. Taking to Twitter, Phogat responded to a video post by Ashoke Pandit allegedly of the search for persons who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz.

In her tweet, she said, "This has become the limit, now the country should get rid of these viruses like the coronavirus. God is watching you should be punished soon. In this difficult time, when the whole country is standing united, they won't stop their antics".

यह तो हद ही हो गई अब तो देश को लगे हाथों कोरोना वायरस की तरह इन वायरसों से भी छुटकारा पा ही लेना चाहिए। भगवान देख रहा है तुम्हारे कर्मों की सजा जल्दी ही तुम्हें मिलनी चाहिए। इस मुश्किल घड़ी में जब पूरा देश एकजुट खड़ा है ये कुत्ते अब भी अपनी हरकतों से बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। https://t.co/o9kwITw51p — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) April 1, 2020

The incident

The residents of the locality in Madhya Pradesh allegedly pelted stones at healthcare workers who went there to screen people in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. A case has been registered against unidentified people.

Moreover, 12 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Indore, taking the total number of cases to 75 in the city. The total number of positive cases in Madhya Pradesh stands at 98.

Earlier, Earlier on Wednesday, Some of the 160-odd Tablighi Jamaat attendees quarantined at a railway facility in southeast Delhi “misbehaved” with and “even spit” at doctors and healthcare personnel attending to them, a railway spokesperson said.

Occupants were unruly since morning&made unreasonable demand for food items. They misbehaved&abused staff at Quarantine Centre.Also they started spitting all over&on persons working/attending them incl doctors.They also started roaming around hostel building:CPRO Northern Railway https://t.co/mKLP1UQgJg — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that there are 1,834 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,649 active cases, 144 cured/discharged/migrated people and 41 deaths.

