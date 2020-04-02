The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Babita Phogat Enraged At Alleged Attack On COVID Healthcare Workers In Indore; Lashes Out

Law & Order

Indian Wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat on Wednesday has condemned a purported attack on healthcare workers in Indore by local residents

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

Indian Wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat on Wednesday has condemned a purported attack on healthcare workers in Indore by local residents amid the coronavirus outbreak. Taking to Twitter, Phogat responded to a video post by Ashoke Pandit allegedly of the search for persons who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz.

In her tweet, she said, "This has become the limit, now the country should get rid of these viruses like the coronavirus. God is watching you should be punished soon. In this difficult time, when the whole country is standing united, they won't stop their antics".

READ | Amit Shah Talks To CMs Yogi Adityanath, Nitish Kumar On 'Markaz-like' Events In Bihar & UP

READ | PM Modi To Address All State CMs Via Video-conference On Thursday Amid Markaz COVID Scare

The incident

The residents of the locality in Madhya Pradesh allegedly pelted stones at healthcare workers who went there to screen people in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. A case has been registered against unidentified people.

Moreover, 12 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Indore, taking the total number of cases to 75 in the city. The total number of positive cases in Madhya Pradesh stands at 98.

Earlier, Earlier on Wednesday, Some of the 160-odd Tablighi Jamaat attendees quarantined at a railway facility in southeast Delhi “misbehaved” with and “even spit” at doctors and healthcare personnel attending to them, a railway spokesperson said.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that there are 1,834 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,649 active cases, 144 cured/discharged/migrated people and 41 deaths.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Mumbai's Dharavi Victim Dies; Total Cases At 1834 With 41 Deaths

READ | COVID-19: Mumbai Witnesses 4 Deaths In A Day, Dharavi Man Dies Before Treatment

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIA
NIA TO PROBE KABUL TERROR ATTACK
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
MP CM SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN ON ATTENDEES
Arvind
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCES EX GRATIA
Delhi police
DELHI POLICE WARN AGAINST FAKE NEWS
Mumbai
NIZAMUDDIN CONGREGATION ATTENDEES
Wimbledon
WIMBLEDON 2020 CANCELLED