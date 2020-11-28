COVID-19: SC Seeks Implementation Of Guidelines By Centre, States On Anganwadis

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre, the state governments and the administration in the Union Territories to file respective affidavits on the steps taken to implement the guidelines issued on the operation of Anganwadi services in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan passed the order asking the Centre to file detailed affidavit while the states may file additional affidavits.

"The affidavit has been filed on behalf of the Union of India. In the affidavit, it has been stated that the decision has been taken on November 11, 2020, and guidelines issued on the operation of Anganwadi services with operational guidance note for the continuation of services in the context of COVID-19 which has been brought on the record," the bench said in its order.

"Let the Government of India file a detailed affidavit with regard to implementation of the guidelines dated November 11, 2020. The states may also file an additional affidavit regarding the measures taken with regard to guidelines dated November 11, 2020, issued by the Government of India," the bench said further in the order.

READ | SC Refuses To Permit Reservation For Admission In Super Specialty Medical Courses For 2020-21

READ | 'SC Has Not Only Upheld Personal Liberty, But Freedom Of Press': Lawyer Swapnil Kothari

This comes after a plea was filed by Dipika Jagatram Sahani from Maharashtra, who sought direction relating to immediate re-opening of all Anganwadi centres in the country which were closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The plea stated that Anganwadi centres across the country came to a "sudden halt" and the poor pregnant and lactating women and children were impacted. The SC asked the Centre and States to file affidavits in that regard too within two weeks and posted the next hearing for December 14.

Provision of hot cooked meals

The Apex Court has also directed the Centre, states and UTs to provide hot cooked meals, rations in concurrence with the provisions of the National Food Security Act, 2013 as well as The Supplementary Nutrition (under the Integrated Child Development Services Scheme) Rules, 2020.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said that the Central government has ensured that door to door delivery services can go on and such centres can operate with proper sanitation protocols and COVID-19 safety measures.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the petitioner, had stated that for small children up to six years, neither food nor any education is provided. "From March 2020 to date, Anganwadi system is closed. Pregnant women, lactating mothers and children are all suffering. Undernutrition is one of the main causes of morbidity during COVID-19," he said while adding that starvation like the situation is prevailing in the country.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Centre In SC Blames Delhi Govt For Rise In COVID Cases, Says No Steps Taken Despite Exhortations

READ | Very Unfortunate, Says AAP On Centre's Remark In SC Blaming Delhi Govt For Rise In COVID Cases