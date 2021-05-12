COVID: Karnataka Govt Raps Cipla, Jubilant For Not Delivering Committed Remdesivir Doses

In the latest development, the Karnataka government has served notices to pharma giants Cipla and Jubilant for not supplying the required quantity of Remdesivir to the state, as allocated by the Centre. The notice on Tuesday to the pharmaceutical companies comes as Karnataka recorded 39,510 fresh COVID-19 cases and 480 deaths as the state grappled with the second wave of COVID. As per the notice served to Cipla and Jubilant by the Karnataka government, the companies failed to provide the allocated doses of Remdesivir to the state as per the Union Government's order dated April 21.

Karnataka govt sends notices to Cipla, Jubilant

The state government's notice claimed that the insufficient supply of the allocated Remdesivir doses to Karnataka had hindered the state's capacity to provide 'timely & effective' treatment to patients thereby 'endangering their lives'. As per the notice, Jubilant was supposed to supply 32,000 vials of Remdesivir by May 9 while Cipla had to provide 30,000 doses. However, the former provided just 17,601 vials till May 8 while the latter had provided 10,840 vials, the notice claimed, adding that 'this action was in contravention to the directions of the Government of India'.

The notice directed the companies to fulfil the supply as per the allocated quantity within 24 hours of receiving the notice and warned them that non-compliance with the directions would make them liable for proceedings under section 58 (Offence by companies) and 60 (Cognisance of offences) of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). As per a circular dated May 11 issued by the Karnataka Health Department, seven pharma companies have obtained the license from the original patent holder to manufacture Remdesivir, claiming that there was a huge gap in the demand and supply of the drug in the state.

Karnataka's COVID battle

Karnataka's COVID tally on Tuesday crossed the 20 lakh mark since the outbreak of the pandemic with 39,510 new infections, while 480 more deaths took the toll to 19,852, the health department said. While the total caseload touched 20,13,193, the state has 5,87,452 active cases. So far, 14,05,869 people have been discharged including 22,584 on Tuesday.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 15,879 infections and 259 fatalities, which is the highest in the state. The city has so far reported 9,83,519 infections and 8,690 deaths. There were 3,62,696 active cases. Ballari logged 1,558 infections and 28 fatalities. The small district has been reporting the second-highest COVID related deaths after Bengaluru for almost a fortnight.