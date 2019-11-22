CRPF Jawan Injured In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

In a major development, one CRPF jawan was been injured on Friday in an IED blast in Chhatisgarh's Bijapur. This development was confirmed by Bastar's Inspector General of Police P Sundarraj, who stated that the Improvised Explosive Device was planted by Naxals. More details are awaited.

The CRPF shared the details stating, " Troops of 168 Battalion of CRPF during an Area Domination Operations (on foot) came under an IED blast in Bijapur. One constable sustained injuries on his right leg. Injured constable has been evacuated to Raipur for further treatment."

The incident took place early morning near Tarrem village under Basaguda police station when a team of CRPF's 168th Battalion was out on an area domination operation, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel said. While the patrolling team was cordoning off a forest near Tarrem, 450 km from the state capital Raipur, a paramilitary jawan inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED connection triggering the blast that left him injured. The injured constable Munna Kumar was shifted to a local hospital, Patel said, adding a combing operation was underway in the area.

(With PTI inputs)