Customs Officials Seize Big Haul Of Smuggled Gold At Delhi Airport

The Customs officials at the Delhi airport seized a major haul of smuggled gold from two foreign nationals and an Indian national in two different incidents. According to the information, gold weighing 5.488 Kks and valued at around Rs 2.73 crores were recovered from one Russian national and one Tajikistan national. Both the foreign nationals have been put under arrest and recovered gold has been seized. In another incident, gold worth Rs 53.03 lakhs was seized from an Indian national. Further investigation into the matter is being conducted.

Joint Commissioner of Customs (IGI Airport), N Varun Koundinya confirmed the seizure of the smuggled gold. He said that the entire operation was carried out by the Customs team based on profiling. “On the basis of profiling, the officers of Customs at IGI Airport booked a case of smuggling of gold on August 31st against one Russian and one Tajikistan nationals, who arrived at Terminal-3 of the Delhi airport,” he briefed.

Accused placed under arrest, says Customs official

Both the accused are said to have arrived at Delhi’s IGI Airport by flight number SZ 109. The Customs official added, “A detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of both the foreign nationals were carried out, which resulted in the recovery of gold weighing 5.488 Kgs in the form of gold bars having value at around Rs 2.73 crores.”

Another incident at IGI Airport

In another incident that took place at Terminal-2 of the airport, one Indian national was arrested with smuggled gold weighing around one kg and valued at Rs 53.03 lakhs by the Customs officials. The incident occurred on September 2, when the accused was detained based on specific information received by the airport Customs.

The Customs officials said that the passenger was detained for checking, after he arrived in Delhi from Mumbai. During the physical examination of his baggage gold in paste form in three oval shaped capsules wrapped with black coloured adhesive tape was recovered. Further a gold bar weighing 1008 grams was recovered from the gold. The accused during interrogation revealed that the said gold was handed over to him by another person, who brought the smuggled gold from Dubai.

As per the official, all the three accused in the both cases were arrested and recovered gold was seized under the Customs Act.