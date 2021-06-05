Customs Seizes 222 IPhones, Laptops Worth Over Rs 2.5 Crore At Delhi Airport

On Saturday, June 5 customs authorities confiscated 222 iPhones of various models, as well as numerous electronic products and other commodities, with a total estimated worth of over Rs 2.5 crore from Delhi airport's new courier terminal, officials said. The goods were mislabeled as Dubai household products. According to Delhi Custom, Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch (SIIB) of Air Cargo Customs Export Commissionerate seized 222 iPhones, 173 used laptops, 4391 bottles of food supplements, 10 Sony PS 5 and cosmetics with an overall market value of around Rs 2.50 crore at New Courier Terminal.

In a similar incident, The Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch (SIIB) and the ACC Export Commissionerate seized 367 iPhones worth Rs 3.19 crore in the NCT on Thursday. The phones were hidden in eight courier boxes from Riyadh that were labelled as household supplies.

Similarly, on June 1, 2021, Delhi Airport Customs detained an Indian passenger who arrived from Riyadh through Dubai on aircraft EK 510 for smuggling two metal rods of gold totalling 1428 grammes (worth Rs. 64.75 lakhs) ingeniously hidden within the check-in suitcase. Delhi custom Tweeted, "Delhi Airport Customs arrested an Indian Pax who arrived from Riyadh via Dubai by flight EK 510 on 01/06/2021, for smuggling 2 metal rods of gold weighing 1428gms in total (value Rs. 64.75 lakhs) ingeniously concealed inside the check-in bag."

After being cleared by an Immigration Officer and receiving delivery of his or her baggage, if any, from the conveyor belts, every passenger entering India must go through a Customs check. The passenger has the option of obtaining Customs clearance through one of two methods:

(i) The Green Channel is for passengers who do not have any dutiable or restricted products with them.

(ii) Passengers with dutiable or forbidden products must use the Red Channel.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: @Delhicustoms/Twitter