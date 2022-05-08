Decline In Hybrid Terrorists' Number; Two More Held In Jammu & Kashmir's Bandipora

The dedication and efforts of security forces continue pushing down the number of hybrid terrorists in the northern region of Kashmir as two more hybrid terrorists were held along with arms on Sunday. In another successful operation carried out by a joint team of security forces including 13 RR, SOG, and 3rd Bn CRPF at Bandipora near Wular Vintage Aragam, two-hybrid terrorists were apprehended.

A police officer told Republic TV that on specific input while conducting a search of pedestrians and vehicles, two individuals were observed to be moving suspiciously in an Alto car bearing Reg. No. JK13-G 6139, who tried to conceal their identity upon seeing the Naka party.

The officer said that when questioned, the suspicious persons tried to break the checkpoint and were tactfully apprehended.

Two hybrid terrorists held along with arms in J&K's Bandipora

The officer identified both terrorists as Abid Ali (27), son of Ali Mohd Parray of Herpora Achan Pulwama and

Faisal Hassan Parray (21), son of Gh Hassan Parray of Herpora Achan Pulwama.

The officer also claimed of recovering 1 AK-47 rifle, 2 Magazines with 30 live Rounds,1 Pistol, 1 Magzine with 4 live Rounds, and 04 Pistol from them.

It is pertinent to note that this was the second such successful operation this week, earlier on Friday one hybrid terrorist, and an associate was arrested by Baramulla police.

Furthermore, a top police officer, in a conversation with Republic TV, stated that the number of hybrid Terrorists is decreasing fast and security forces are on the alert to down it further.

Meanwhile, the policeman in civilian attire, who was critically injured on Saturday morning after terrorists fired upon him, succumbed to his injuries.

Ghulam Hassan Dar son of Ghulam Rasool Dar of Danwar Eidgah, was travelling on his bike, possibly on his way to duty at PCR, when terrorists fired upon them.