Defence Min Rajnath Singh Asserts Tri Services Want AFSPA Removal In J&K; Assures Normalcy

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Assam on Saturday and addressed an award ceremony at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati. Addressing the event organised to honour the sacrifices of soldiers who partook in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, Rajnath Singh asserted that the tri-services want AFSPA to be removed at the earliest from J&K while ensuring that normalcy will return soon.

Noting that India is determined to go beyond the borders to defend the nation and wipe terror, the Defence Minister said, "Our Army wants to get rid of internal security in order to focus more on the borders".

The Union Minister went on to say that the army doesn't want the imposition of AFSPA as it doesn't want to get involved in internal security affairs.

Further referring to the removal of AFSPA in several northeast states, Defence Minister said, "It's no small thing that for the last 3-4 years, the work of removing AFSPA is being done in the northeastern states. Recently AFSPA was completely removed from 23 dist of Assam".

Stressing on AFSPA removal from 15 police stations in Manipur and Nagaland, Rajnath Singh stated, "That in itself means a lot. This is the result of durable peace and stability in this area".

He further added that the imposition of AFSPA (Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act) was a question earlier when he was the Home Minister, however, with Amit Shah leading the department, AFSPA has been removed from most of the Northeast states. Lauding this feat, Rajnath Singh congratulated the Chief Ministers of the Northeast, predominantly Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma who played a major role.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Assam

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who arrived at No. 1 State Guest House, Koinadhara on Saturday was received by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Assam CM alongside his cabinet colleagues and senior government officials marked their presence in the programme.

The Union Defence Minister is also scheduled to attend the 7th India Industrial Fair (UDYAM 2022) at the veterinary field, Khanapara in Guwahati. In the wake of the Defence Minister's visit, tight security arrangements were made in Guwahati.

(Image: PTI)